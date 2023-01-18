Williams’ Logan Sargeant ready for pressure as American in F1



Logan Sargeant says it is a dream come true to join the Williams team and begin his Formula One journey

Entering the F1 paddock comes with an immense amount of pressure for any driver, none more so than Williams’ newest star Logan Sargeant.

Sargeant, 21, was revealed as the replacement for Nicholas Latifi at last year’s USA Grand Prix and as the only American in a sport that is taking off in the United States, he knows all eyes will be on him as he takes the next step in his career, his focus already switching to proving himself on motorsport’s biggest stage.

“Obviously it is super special to be the first American driver in a while,” said Sargeant.

“With three Grand Prixs [in America], that is going to be fun. Miami is just on my doorstep so I am really looking forward to that one.

“It is maybe a little bit of extra pressure, but, at the end of the day, I put a lot of pressure on myself and the expectations are high.

“We just need to get the job done.”

As he teams up with Alex Albon at Williams, Sargeant becomes the first American driver in the sport since Alexander Rossi in 2015, the last American to win a race being Mario Andretti back in 1978.

The pressure will be mounting as the season draws closer, but Sargeant has always made sure to remember he is living out his dream for a team who have supported him for so long.

Sargeant finished fifth in the final F2 feature race of 2022 to secure his super licence

“It is definitely a dream come true. I feel like 16 years of hard work, the weight was lifted off my shoulders that we made it here,” he added.

“Then you immediately think, now the real work starts trying to keep my place in Formula 1 going forward.

“The stars definitely have to align and you have to be in the right place at the right time.

“Williams has supported me so much since the end of last year and they gave me so much confidence throughout the year that this seat was up for grabs if I did my job.

“Going into that last round, I needed to get my super licence and the pressure was on to maximise the weekend and we did.

“I am just looking forward to doing my best for them in the future.”

Williams team principal James Vowles denies Mercedes control rival F1 team

Newly-appointed Williams team principal James Vowles insists the team will not become a “mini-Mercedes” following his move from the Silver Arrows.

Williams announced on Friday that Vowles will take over as team principal on February 20 ahead of the new season, ending his 13-year run with Mercedes.

James Vowles (L) with Lewis Hamilton

Vowles, who departs his position as strategy director, provides a further link between the two teams, who are already tied by Mercedes having supplied Williams with engines since 2014.

Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is a former owner and director of the British team, and Silver Arrows driver George Russell spent three years at Williams before partnering Hamilton for the first time last season.

“I wouldn’t consider it a mini-Mercedes,” Vowles said on Friday. “Williams is an incredibly independent team in its own right, which has formed its own history, its own heritage.

Vowles had been at Mercedes since the team’s inception in 2010

“Williams is an entirely independent organisation, and furthermore, it’s one that my success is subject and dependent on me doing a good job there, and that has to be independent of Mercedes.

“It doesn’t mean that Mercedes and ourselves won’t have collaboration in some form or another, there was collaboration before I joined, but I have to do what is best for Williams from here onwards.”