‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Stop Commenting on Kevin Costner’s Post

Kevin Costner currently commands the small screen as John Dutton on Yellowstone, but the legendary actor has been a Hollywood mainstay since his first roles in the early 1980s. Since then, he’s had memorable appearances in Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, and The Bodyguard, just to name a few. The actor just added another Golden Globe to his impressive award collection, and he doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

Kevin celebrated a milestone this week: his 68th birthday. He took a moment to share a post with his nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and imparted a bit of wisdom.

The actor, husband, and father of 7 shared a photo from the Yellowstone set of him lounging on the front porch of the Dutton family home wearing a black cowboy hat and a smile. Kevin captioned the post, “Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes.”

Fans jumped to the comments section to flood him with even more birthday messages.

Kevin’s costar Brecken Merrill, who portrays young Tate Dutton, wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have! I hope there’s cake on your plate tonight .” Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) said, “Happy bday!” and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) said, “This caption! Have a great day KC “

Other fans left messages like, “thank you for existing” and “Amen! Show them what we are made of”

We join in celebrating Kevin on his birthday and can’t wait to see him back in action when Yellowstone returns this summer.