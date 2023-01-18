Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Helps Real Estate Agents To

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Strategy resulted in a mammoth 2.4 Billion views in Google search results.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Many real estate agents are struggling to close deals in this rapidly changing economic environment, and some even resort to spending a fortune on paid advertisements but still need to get the results. This is where California’s leading brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, focuses on SEO is proving to be a difference for its real estate agents and broker associates. The agency that has sold an astonishing $ 1 billion-plus in real estate transactions credits its marketing systems and SEO as one of the reasons behind its success.

The leading real estate brokerage has some of the best minds behind digital marketing that have a solid understanding of the algorithms in the search engine. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty always prioritized SEO over paid advertisements, and that strategy is reaping rich dividends for all of its associates.

Talking about its online SEO strategy, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma said, “Your Home Sold Guaranteed is the only real estate brokerage with consumer benefit rich brokerage name!” He continued, “Our team always understood the power of SEO compared to paid advertisements. For instance, in US searches alone, only ~2.8% of people click on paid advertisements. On the other hand, SEO has 20 times more traffic opportunities compared to PPC on desktop and mobile applications. This also had a trickle-down effect on our paid marketing and helped us generate two to ten times more on the same ad spend. We had started working on it long before other brokerages and have carved out a name for ourselves online. This helps our associates close more deals, enabling SEO content and teasers to get the click over competitors.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is known in the industry for its unique selling propositions (USP) of being risk-free and risk removal due to its selling guarantee. This makes their organic search results appear more credible to search engines algorithms, which leads to more engagements, and in turn, Google rewards the site with a higher rating.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager, Anita Witecki, continued, “A lot of agents are struggling as online platforms use their listings to build their own billion-dollar companies. This causes iBuyers to gain more market share and the agent talent pool and commissions to shrink. This is why Your Home Sold Guaranteed is committed to help agents to win in 2023 by dominating the search engine optimization (SEO). Real estate agents that want to verify the results can go to google themselves and type in keywords of top competing brands.”

What is SEO?

• SEO stands for “search engine optimization.”

• It’s the practice of increasing both the quality and quantity of website traffic, as well as exposure to your brand, through non-paid (also known as “organic”) search engine results.

• Mastering SEO (how you show up online) will scale up your business faster and easier than anything else you can do today!

Why SEO is important?

• While paid advertising, social media, and other online platforms can generate traffic to websites, the majority of online traffic is driven by search engines.

• Organic search results cover more digital real estate, appear more credible to savvy searchers, and receive way more clicks than paid advertisements.

• For example, of all US searches, only ~2.8% of people click on paid advertisements.

• In a nutshell… SEO has 20X more traffic opportunity than PPC on both mobile and desktop.

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2023 SEO Strategy, real estate agents are invited to a 90-minute SEO System Zoom training hosted by its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma weekly on Tuesday at 10AM PST. Real estate agents can apply to join this free “Secret SEO System” real estate agents training, please apply online at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/

