2023 NFL International Series: Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans







The NFL will stage three games in London and two in Germany in 2023

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host regular season games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the 2023 NFL International Series, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will both be in action in Germany.

It means there will be five International Series matchups played during the 2023 campaign, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to play their 10th game in London when they return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.

There will be no international game held in Mexico this year due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Full details of specific dates and opponents will be confirmed later this year upon the announcement of the full 2023 schedule, however fans can begin registering their interest in purchasing tickets via the NFL website.

“We are proud to be selected to participate in our league’s international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally. The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We’re excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.” Buffalo Bills EVP/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia

Designated teams for 2023 International Games Team Location Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Kansas City Chiefs Germany New England Patriots Germany Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London

Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds said: “I could not be more excited about the return of three NFL regular season games to the United Kingdom in 2023. The fans in this country have proven over many years that they deserve to see the very best of this sport we all love. And we will get to do just that in 2023 with two playoff teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills – along with a perennial contender in the Tennessee Titans heading back to London.

“I cannot wait to see the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen and Derrick Henry in action. The popularity of the NFL in the UK continues to go from strength to strength and these games will remain a key part of the sporting calendar in this country for many years to come.”

The Josh Allen-led Bills will head to London as Super Bowl contenders having played in the UK just once when they were beaten 35-31 by the Jaguars back in 2015.

Tennessee, spearheaded by star running back Derrick Henry, also return for their second London outing after suffering a 20-19 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

London has currently hosted 33 regular season games since the International Series began in 2007, the league completing the clean sweep of all 32 teams having played in the UK last year when the Green Bay Packers jetted over to face the New York Giants.

“It’s an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023 and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK. The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can’t wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill.

Such has been the growth of the game that October’s clash between the Denver Broncos and Jaguars also logged a record attendance for an International Series game with 86,215 fans watching on at Wembley Stadium.

The league will meanwhile seek to build on the success of its expansion into mainland Europe when Kansas City and New England make their Germany debuts on the back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in the first regular season game to be held in the country.

Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years having been successful candidates in the league’s process to find suitable host partners. The Chiefs and Patriots notably hold marketing rights in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area program.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in London Highlights of the New York Giants’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in London

“Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events & international.

“We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady guided the Bucs to victory over the Seahawks in the first ever regular season game to be played in Germany Tom Brady guided the Bucs to victory over the Seahawks in the first ever regular season game to be played in Germany

Jaguars president Mark Lamping added: “The Jaguars and Wembley Stadium made International Games history in the capital in 2022, boasting the highest attendance of any NFL game in London ever and we are committed to Wembley for at least two more annual home games, with the aim of making each one bigger and better than the last. Our commitment to London and the United Kingdom goes much deeper than just one home game each year, however.

“We have a loyal and continually growing fan base which we very much appreciate, our JagTag programme reaches almost 90,000 young people spanning the breadth of the country, and the Union Jax Foundation ensures we are able to provide support to a cross section of society’s vulnerable young people. The Jaguars plan to always be part of NFL landscape in London and we are all looking forward to being back in 2023.”

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!