92-year-old grandmother’s £2 advice for staying young





Joan Woodhouse is a 92-year-old great-grandmother who has won over Generation Z after becoming a social media star on TikTok. She enjoys dressing up in minidresses and sharing advice with her younger audience, who cannot believe her age.

Joan is a retired dressmaker originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, who now spends her days showing off her fashion sense on social media and isn’t afraid to go to the beach with her 27-year-old granddaughter in a bikini. The mum-of-eight has said: “I’ve always looked young, and people are always shocked when I tell them my age.” The grandmother claims she is regularly mistaken for a woman in her 70s rather than her 90s, and her fans on social media have been begging her to reveal her secret to looking young. In a recent video on TIktok, Joan revealed that her secret is a £2 Nivea cream she’s been using for “70 odd years” since she was 16 years old.

In the social media video, Joan said: “Well, my secret’s Nivea, I’ve used it for 70-odd years. “When I think about it now, I used to have a hot bath, get out of the bath, dry myself and then while my body was still hot, I used to put the cream on. “It wasn’t the soft cream in those days – it was a little bit harder. “So I used to have to warm it first and make it soft. But since the soft one came out, it’s wonderful now. READ MORE: Jacinda Ardern resigns as PM of New Zealand

Joan’s granddaughter, 27-year-old Lydia, lives in Spain alongside her grandmother and has said that Joan “literally doesn’t age”. Lydia said: “It’s mad people 20 years younger try and chat her up. I hope when I’m older I’m like my grandma and inherit her genes and look as good as she does at her age.” Joan’s final secret to staying young is to simply “love life” and enjoy every moment. She said: “I love wearing a bikini and going to the beach with my granddaughter. “I think that must be my secret to my young looks that and I just love life and have never had the mindset of being old.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



