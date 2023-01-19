Apple says iOS 16.3 fixes your iPhone 14 Pro Max display issues

Apple says that it has fixed an issue some people were having with weird horizontal lines on their screens.

The issue saw some people complain of strange horizontal lines on their Apple iPhone 14 Pro displays when either powering them on or unlocking their devices. The issue went away when the phone was turned on and unlocked, but it was still disconcerting for those who experienced it. Apple claimed that it was able to fix the issue in software and, sure enough, now it says that it has.

The fix is part of iOS 16.3 which is currently in developer beta form and will likely hit the public beta program imminently. The update will be released to the public in the week beginning 23 January, which is when most people will be able to get their hands on it. And when they do, Apple says those horizontal lines will be gone for good.

Apple’s iOS 16.3 release notes say that the update “fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max.” While Apple explicitly mentions the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we can safely assume that the problem will be fixed for anyone experiencing it on an iPhone 14 Pro also.

Apple hasn’t said what was causing the issue in the first place and it’s difficult to try and work out how widespread the problem was. But it’s good to see that it’s fixed for everyone who was dealing with it, at least.

The iOS 16.3 update includes other fixes including one that caused the Home Lock Screen widget to display inaccurate data and a problem that sometimes caused Siri to fail to respond to music requests correctly.

In terms of new features, the main one is the addition of support for hardware security keys, allowing people to choose that method to secure their Apple ID if they prefer.