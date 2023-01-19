Arsenal plan Leandro Trossard medical after agreeing fee with

Arsenal have agreed an initial £21million deal with Brighton that could rise to £27m in add-ons for 28-year-old forward Leandro Trossard. The two Premier League clubs have worked closely together to thrash out a deal on Thursday after the Gunners decided to move for the Belgian, who was offered to the club via his representatives earlier this week.

Express Sport understands plans are now taking shape for a medical ahead of a potentially frantic rush to register Trossard before the 12pm deadline on Friday.

Should they get the paperwork over the line, Trossard could make his debut for the Gunners on Sunday when Manchester United visit the Emirates Stadium.

Sources have played down the chances of Trossard being involved, however, although it is not currently being ruled out.

Trossard trained with his Brighton team-mates this afternoon before both clubs eventually shook hands on a transfer agreement.

The Belgian international will sign four-and-a-half-year contract in north London with the option for an additional 12 months.