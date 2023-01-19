BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community

Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire

BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports CEO and Co-Founder Joe Josue are optimistic that the majority acquisition of Metasports will make waves in Web3 and bring great value to their stakeholders in the coming years.

BlockchainSpace (BSPC), the leading data aggregator and infrastructure provider for guilds and Web3 projects, is confident that 2023 will be a banner year following the majority acquisition of Intellectual Property (IP) House, Metasports.

Peter Ing, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BSPC, believes the synergistic partnership with Metasports will bring more value to the partner guilds under BSPC’s flagship product, Guild Hub, and give Metasports an unbridled springboard to high-impact Web3 communities.

“BlockchainSpace is looking to scale faster this year. It doesn’t matter if it’s a bull market or a bear market – innovation doesn’t stop. We’ve always been focused on strengthening our resources to support our mission, with a more consolidated approach through Guild Hub,” stressed Ing.

Launched in late 2022, Guild Hub is BSPC’s initiative to help create legitimacy among Web3 communities by delivering an effective way of policing the community and providing a venue to create impactful and valuable partnerships. The Metasports acquisition will be instrumental in fostering further business growth, allowing BSPC to continue supporting the community.

“Esports and guilds are not going away as they are integral to Web3 gaming,” added Ing. “Metasports will be essential in serving these guilds.”

The acquisition of Metasports, with its proven capabilities in the gaming and content creator space, will further expand the opportunities for $GUILD token integration , solidifying BSPC’s position as a leader in providing comprehensive and user-friendly solutions for guilds and Web3 projects.

Metasports, which launched in December 2021, focuses on Web3 and Web2 gaming IPs across esports, creator networks, and news and media verticals. It has quickly proven its value in the Web3 space through the Lunacian Sports League (LSL), the first professionally organized and longest-running esports league for Axie Infinity, and the establishment of its Creator Business Management with renowned content creator KookooTV as the first partner.

While many veer away from high-risk decisions given the market conditions, the two companies view the acquisition as a strategic move based on a thorough understanding of the market, thanks to BSPC’s readily available and growing data sets through Guild Hub.

Joe Josue, CEO and Co-Founder of Metasports, is confident they can strengthen their commitment to enhance experiences around gaming and will bring value to their stakeholders through this acquisition.

“We saw an incredible opportunity to grow and invest in more IPs, and that’s when we started to seek venture. In BlockchainSpace, we found a partner that would be the backbone which we could build on Web3. By tapping BlockchainSpace’s infrastructure, we will finally be able to build technology-backed IPs, which is a powerful next step for us,” Josue shared.

With BSPC’s and Metasports’ sights set on scalability this year, both companies look forward to bringing in major changes that will not only impact their business development but contribute to the success and longevity of the growing global Web3 community.

BlockchainSpace is the one-stop-shop for all guild needs that provides essential, scalable infrastructure, digital tools, financing solutions, and networking opportunities. To date, BSPC enables over 24,000 Guilds and 2 million players to scale in the Metaverse, successfully managing and growing their communities.

For more information about the $GUILD token, head over to blockchainspace.asia/guild-token-page

Metasports is an IP House centered on Web3 gaming and esports across three verticals: Esports Experiences, Creator Networks, and News & Media.

