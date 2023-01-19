Children need school environment that can help them make right

The founder of Pasture Gate Montessori School (PGMS) in Okota, Lagos has said that treating school children like “containers” that need to be filled with information does not help them.

Speaking during the 12th anniversary of PGMS, Courage Anakwueze said schools need to create an environment that aids school children’s problem-solving skills.

“We still tend to treat our pupils like containers that need to be filled with information instead of creating an environment for exploration, research, and problem-solving,” Anakwueze said.

She stated that the school is planning on running a full syllabus of experiential learning that will be incorporated with highly advanced learning technology and where students’ natural interests and activities will be fully developed.

PGMS was founded in January 2011 with a total of 4 pupils, under the guidance of Anakweze, a seasoned educationist with many years of teaching experience.

“I have been teaching for thirteen years when I did a programme at the University of Nottingham, which opened my eyes to best practices in education,” Anakwueze said.

“After that programme, I knew education could be done better. So I resigned after seeking God and had a confirmation to start PGMS.’

Anakwueze insisted that PGMS does not have a secondary school yet because “I believe strongly that secondary education should be more entrepreneurial in nature and should be sited on vast expanses of land.”

She explained that while the state of education in Nigeria, especially at the primary level, is noteworthy, there is a need for improvement and adoption of technology.

PGMS has since grown into an award-winning learning centre for children.

“Beyond academic success, we have consistently won first-place medals and prizes in music, chess, and more,” Anakweze added.

She said PGMS is well on its way to becoming “a full Montessori school where children have the opportunity to own their learning. We also look forward to becoming more technologically driven.”

The school has a friendly and accommodating environment where children are given quality care both during school hours and after school. It is also committed to creating uniform opportunities for all our pupils by providing a range of extra-curricular activities like swimming, chess, ballet and music.