Chinese New Year horoscope reading for the three luckiest zodiacs

Chinese New Year begins on January 22 and it is the Year of the Rabbit. For the next 13 months, three zodiac signs – Ox, Tiger and Snake – are said to have the most luck compared to others. Here’s what to expect, and how to get good luck this year.
The Chinese zodiac is represented by 12 animals; Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each year is given a zodiac animal, and there is a 12-year cycle.
Chinese people believe a person’s horoscope, personality, and love compatibility are closely associated with his/her Chinese zodiac sign, which is determined by his/her birth year.
2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, and it is “predicted to be a year of hope” as the Rabbit symbolises longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture.
According to China Highlights, the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in 2023 are Oxes, Tigers, and Snakes. The zodiac signs with “not quite so much luck” are Dogs, Horses, Goats, and Pigs. Rabbits and Rat’s fortunes are going to be “influenced by opposition” and Roosters and Monkeys are going to have to “especially hard to make headway”, this year.
Ox
Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Fortune for Oxes is “on the rise” this year, but astrologers suggest working hard and “taking hold of opportunities to progress your career”.
In terms of love, “luck’s on an upward trend too for Oxes”, but they should be “especially careful” with their health in upcoming months. It’s advisable to “get medical attention early” if a problem is sensed.
Lucky colours: yellow, brown, gold, silver, and white.
How to get good luck in 2023
Chinese people believe that what you do at the beginning of a new year will affect your luck in the coming year.
Staying up until late on Chinese New Year’s eve (January 21) and saying good words to family and friends, after the clock strikes 12 will “certainly bring good luck”.
Giving out red packets to children and the elderly is also said to “help cast away back luck and bring good luck in”.
Decorating your house with kumquat trees – they symbolise wealth and good luck – as well as wearing your lucky colour, and eating lucky foods like rice dumplings, fried flour-coated peanuts and walnut cookies, are also popular ways to get lucky.
