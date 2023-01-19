Categories
Life Style

Crown Princess Mary wears emerald-cut engagement ring – pictures

Crown Princess Mary wears emerald-cut engagement ring - pictures


Crown Princess Mary occasionally takes off her engagement ring and wedding band, instead choosing to wear a simple gold band by the Danish jewellers, Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen.

The curved “Love Bands Ring” features white and chocolate brown diamonds, costing £2,097.

On her left hand, Mary also wears a custom-made gold ring, featuring coloured precious stones by Marianne Dulong, another fine jewellery brand favoured by the Crown Princess.

Mary often wears a flashier ring on her right hand in place of her engagement and wedding rings.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.