Crown Princess Mary wears emerald-cut engagement ring – pictures

Crown Princess Mary occasionally takes off her engagement ring and wedding band, instead choosing to wear a simple gold band by the Danish jewellers, Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen.

The curved “Love Bands Ring” features white and chocolate brown diamonds, costing £2,097.

On her left hand, Mary also wears a custom-made gold ring, featuring coloured precious stones by Marianne Dulong, another fine jewellery brand favoured by the Crown Princess.

Mary often wears a flashier ring on her right hand in place of her engagement and wedding rings.