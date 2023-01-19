David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash Co-Founder, dies

Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Crosby has died
In a statement his wife said: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away.
“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.
“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.
“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” she continued.
They won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist of 1969 after the release of their first album.
Neil Young also notably joined the band for live appearances, with their second concert being Woodstock.
He also recorded their second album Déjà Vu, which topped the pop album chart for one week and generated three Top 40 singles: Woodstock, Teach Your Children, and Our House.
Songs Crosby wrote or co-wrote with CSN included Guinnevere, Wooden Ships, Shadow Captain, and In My Dreams.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK