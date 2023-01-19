DEAL OF THE DAY: Viral Elizabeth Arden cream shoppers call a

For those looking to start new skincare regimes for the New Year, Boots is launching flash discounts on several different brands.

Beauty fans will have noticed that Boots are helping shoppers save money by running £10 Tuesday and other weekly deals.

The latest product to be reduced is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, which will be 20 percent off on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The cream was mentioned in Prince Harry’s new book ‘Spare’ as a product he had used, and Boots reported that sales of the award-winning product have increased by over 60 percent compared to last year.

Reduced from £29, shoppers will be able to purchase the viral product for £23.20, for the full sized 50ml tube.