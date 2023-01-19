DEAL OF THE DAY: Viral Elizabeth Arden cream shoppers call a

For those looking to start new skincare regimes for the New Year, Boots is launching flash discounts on several different brands.
Beauty fans will have noticed that Boots are helping shoppers save money by running £10 Tuesday and other weekly deals.
The latest product to be reduced is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, which will be 20 percent off on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
The cream was mentioned in Prince Harry’s new book ‘Spare’ as a product he had used, and Boots reported that sales of the award-winning product have increased by over 60 percent compared to last year.
Reduced from £29, shoppers will be able to purchase the viral product for £23.20, for the full sized 50ml tube.
With a formula that’s been popular since 1930, the cream has versatile use, and can be used to moisturise skin, shape brows, add shine to cheeks and soothe dry hands.
It can also help protect skin from minor irritation, small cuts, abrasions, and bug bites, and according to the Boots website, is ‘dermatologist-tested and clinically improves the skin’s barrier function in just one hour’.
Shop: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream (£23.20)
Boots Beauty Trainer Hannah Stern shares her top tips for use; “Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a must-have multitasker. It can be used on various parts of the body, making it a versatile addition to your skincare routine. Use it to moisturise and repair dry skin and chapped lips, or to tame unruly hair and eyebrows, or even to hydrate nails and cuticles. It’s no surprise this product is so iconic, you truly can use it from head-to-toe.”
Denny said: ”Cannot get enough of Arden’s Eight Hour cream. Great for chapped lips, over lipstick for a lovely sheen, brilliant on dry skin on hands, elbows and anywhere your skin needs nourishing. Never without it.”
Lenny27 also added: ”Miracle product, seriously. Use for cuts and dry skin, works like a dream! Having suffered from dermatitis/eczema for years, this balm works for me when I don’t have a flare up and I seem to have less outbreaks!”
