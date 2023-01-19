Diabetics at risk of ‘heart attacks and strokes’ in cold weather

Other “common causes of high blood sugar” include feeling stressed, eating too much sugary or starchy foods, and being less active than usual.

If you have tried to lower your blood sugar, but you are still experiencing symptoms it’s best to contact your diabetes care team or your GP surgery.

While short spikes of high blood sugar doesn’t usually lead to a serious problem, sustained high blood sugar can.

Sustained high blood sugar can lead to permanent damage to the nerves in the hands and feet, which is known as peripheral neuropathy.