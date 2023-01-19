Dozens Of Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are On Sale Right Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Nintendo Switch games typically don’t see as many discounts as their siblings on Xbox and PlayStation, but that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Several retailers are slashing prices on hit Switch exclusives such as Pokemon Scarlet and Breath of the Wild, and you’ll even find a few accessories with enticing price tags. If you’re looking to save some cash, we’ve put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch deals available this week.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are currently two of the most popular Switch games–and both are now on sale. The former can be picked up for $50, while the latter is a bit more expensive at $52. Whichever one you choose, you’ll be treated to an open-world Pokemon experience that introduces dozens of new ideas to the beloved franchise. You’ll have to overlook a few technical issues, but that’s a minor knock on two games that have been otherwise well-received. Our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet review gave them an 8/10, praising the titles for giving you a chance to “forge your own path” through the massive world of Paldea.

Other notable Switch exclusives on sale include Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $51, Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $50, Breath of the Wild for $40, and Mario Tennis Aces for $30.

Plenty of games are on sale right now, but you’ll also find a few accessories deals, too. This includes the premium PowerA Fusion Pro Controller for $60 and the Turtle Beach Scout Air True Wireless Earbuds for $50. You can also purchase a durable travel case and 128GB SD card at a discount.

You’ll find a roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals below. Be sure to scroll past all the game deals to take a look at a handful of great accessories that are also seeing a price cut.