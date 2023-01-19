Dr Mosley shares having friends could cut your risk of dementia

“You also benefit if you have a wide range of social contacts, which means not only friends and family, but also neighbours, people at work, and others in the wider community.”

The doctor invited Professor Pamela Qualter, from the University of Manchester, who is an expert on the importance of social relationships, to explain how this can be easily achieved.

The guest expert shared that “very simple” social ties can be meaningful enough to make a difference.

She said: “The interactions that you might have with people at the train station whilst you’re waiting for your train, or the person that’s making your coffee in the coffee shop.