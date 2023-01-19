Categories
EastEnders fans ‘work out’ the new owner of The Queen Vic

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) was not impressed when she returned home in EastEnders to find Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) behind the bar in The Vic serving a bustling crowd of Walford punters. After realising the former pub landlord was just trying to help, she agreed to give him a job before revealing she was selling the iconic pub. 

After throwing everyone out of The Vic, Linda confided in Alfie.

She said: “Mick would have enjoyed it, he I loved a bit of karaoke.”

“I guess I overreacted,” she continued but Alfie interrupted: “No, Linda you’re grieving. I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now. I know we’re not together but if Kat…”

“But you know what? Walford needs her ladyship back behind the bar looking all pink and classy.”

@BovaryCee tweeted: “I would love to see the #Panesars buy the Vic. Alfie doesn’t have any money and still owes Phil 29,000£ I could also see someone new coming into the Vic. #EastEnders.”

@jxs606 agreed: “100% the Panesars are going to try and buy the vic! #EastEnders.” (sic)

“Now that Linda is selling the pub I think it’ll either go to the Slater’s or to the Panesars. #EastEnders,” @RyanTheSoapking wrote. 

@realseanslater added: “No ones got any money so itll either be the panesars behind the bar, possibly fox-trueman-brannings OR a return, or phil but i doubt it #EastEnders.” (sic)



