EastEnders fans ‘work out’ the new owner of The Queen Vic

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) was not impressed when she returned home in EastEnders to find Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) behind the bar in The Vic serving a bustling crowd of Walford punters. After realising the former pub landlord was just trying to help, she agreed to give him a job before revealing she was selling the iconic pub.

After throwing everyone out of The Vic, Linda confided in Alfie.

She said: “Mick would have enjoyed it, he I loved a bit of karaoke.”

“I guess I overreacted,” she continued but Alfie interrupted: “No, Linda you’re grieving. I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now. I know we’re not together but if Kat…”

“But you know what? Walford needs her ladyship back behind the bar looking all pink and classy.”

