Emmerdale’s Cain brands Dingles “backstabbers” for partying

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) turned on his family in tonight’s Emmerdale (19th January), as he caught them happily enjoying his half-brother Caleb Milligan’s (William Ash) company.

Caleb has been helping with Cain’s young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) with his case, as the latter has been charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). However, Cain refuses to acknowledge Caleb’s input, with the two men drawing battle lines last week.