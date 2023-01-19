Categories
Entertainment

Emmerdale’s Cain brands Dingles “backstabbers” for partying

Emmerdale's Cain brands Dingles "backstabbers" for partying


Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) turned on his family in tonight’s Emmerdale (19th January), as he caught them happily enjoying his half-brother Caleb Milligan’s (William Ash) company.

Caleb has been helping with Cain’s young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) with his case, as the latter has been charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). However, Cain refuses to acknowledge Caleb’s input, with the two men drawing battle lines last week.

With Kyle’s plea hearing taking place, though, Cain was distracted as he waited for news – unable to attend court himself due to the rules in place…

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.