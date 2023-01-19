Categories
Emmerdale’s Mary Goskirk sets sights on Kim Tate romance

Emmerdale‘s Mary Goskirk (played by Louise Jameson) is set to confide in Kim Tate (Claire King) about finding love. Mary, who is Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) mother on the ITV soap, has been single for a considerable amount of time and spoilers have revealed she is ready to put herself out there. However, a couple of disastrous dates will knock her confidence. 

Mary is due to confide in Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) by opening up to him about downloading a dating app on her phone. 

She requests his help to pick a suitable match – but will Mary find the woman of her dreams?

Mary has been single since first entering Emmerdale and last year she confided in Kim by revealing she was a lesbian. 

In upcoming scenes, Mary is determined to power through with her quest for love even though her date’s appearance does not live up to her expectations. 

“I wondered if it could be Kim, but that might spoil the friendship, so I reckon they will bring in someone new.”

Emmerdale fans will remember Kim tied the knot with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) last October as part of the soap’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. 

In classic Kim style, the Emmerdale stalwart rode to the village church on a white horse wearing a top hat and smart red coat. 

A disastrous storm swept through the Yorkshire Dales following the lavish ceremony, leaving Kim’s love rival Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) dead. 



