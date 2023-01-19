Footage shows relationship between Bruno and Antony after bust-up

Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Antony were involved in a heated verbal bust-up during Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace.

Fernandes made his feelings clear to Antony midway through the first half after a pass went straight out of play for a goal-kick.

Antony may have only been at Old Trafford since the summer but the Brazilian winger responded to his teammate’s complaints by insulting him.

Per The Mirror, Antony was spotted saying ‘filha de pu*a’ – which roughly translates to English as ‘son of a b****’.

Watch footage of the incident here:

What’s wrong with Antony And Bruno

Exchanging insults on the field? pic.twitter.com/tdK01ZQA5J — Badmon (@kojo_folktales) January 18, 2023

This was the peak of yesterdays match for me. Look at Antony calling Bruno Fernandes “La Puta”. I almost choked sue to laughter.pic.twitter.com/ADgdvauBGy — DEVOL (@okiTwiTs) January 19, 2023

Antony insultou o Bruno Fernandes de “arrombado” e “filho da p***” pic.twitter.com/Li6pcmDhGJ — GonçaloDias17 (@goncalo_diass17) January 18, 2023

Why does Bruno Fernandes moan so much?

There’s a good chance that most of Fernandes’ teammates are used to his moaning.

The Portuguese midfielder admitted during an interview with The Athletic earlier this year that’s just the way he plays the game.

“It’s who I am,” Fernandes said. “What you see on the pitch is the Bruno who is passionate for the game, who will not give anything away.

“I can even fight with somebody who is my friend away from the pitch. I play against Wolves and there are many Portuguese players (in the Molineux squad) but if I have to kick them, I will kick them. If I have to moan at them, I will.

“I need that. I played many games where I was quiet, and nobody said anything about that. But I did not feel myself. I need it to feel alive. As for the part about moaning at referees. Honestly…”

Not long after their on-field argument, Fernandes put Man Utd into the lead with a composed finish from inside the box.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 18: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal with teammate Wout Weghorst during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on January 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

What happened with Fernandes and Antony after their bust-up?

Fernandes celebrated with his teammates, but Antony wasn’t in the initial huddle of players.

The South American walked over and nodded his head towards Fernandes, who then put his arm out to welcome him into the huddle.

There was then a nice moment where Antony patted the teammates several times. The pair then exchanged some friendlier words, patching things up in the process.

Watch the video here:

What a night Bruno and Antony are having today pic.twitter.com/pMRxOwv76o — Shake money (@Kutlwano_mekgw) January 18, 2023

Man Utd dropped two points after Olise’s free-kick

Man Utd were on course to secure an eighth successive victory in all competitions but were denied two points by Michael Olise’s stunning late free-kick.

Read more: Michael Olise free-kick vs Man Utd: Why didn’t he celebrate?

Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who they face in the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

QUIZ: How much do you remember about football in 2022?

Latest transfer news (Football Terrace)

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.



News Now – Sport News

