George Strait Confesses That He’s A TV Fanatic, Loves Yellowstone

We’re currently in the “in-between” phase of Yellowstone, and now I don’t know what to do with myself.

The show kinda hit us with a bombshell, after announcing that the second half of season five won’t be dropping until the summer.

And although the ending of the first half of season five was a bit underwhelming, we still have some questions that need to be answered…

Like mainly, will Sarah Atwood of Market Equities be able to manipulate Jamie enough to completely turn on his own family and get his father John Dutton impeached from being Governor of Montana?

Will Jamie or Beth end up killing one another this season? Or eventually by the ending of the show?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

Not mention the prequel series 1923 is on hiatus until February… fans are kinda high and dry at the moment.

But speaking of Yellowstone fans who are hanging on to the edge of their seats right now, did you know that George Strait is one of ’em?

That’s right. The King himself is a self-proclaimed big Yellowstone and 1883 fan.

He admitted it during a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians.

Strait shared with the outlet:

“I’ve seen both and thought they were great. Tim and Faith were outstanding in 1883 and of course, Kevin Costner is always great.

I watch TV a lot, believe it or not. When I’m in the house and there’s a TV in the room, it’s on.”

So, needless to say, ol’ George has probably been wondering the exact same things about the show.

But aside from his Yellowstone and 1883 love, he also admitted that he’s given “serious thought” about a documentary in the near future.

He said:

“I have given serious thought to a documentary, although I tend to procrastinate these days so right now a thought is all it is. I have not thought about a movie though.”

So, let’s hope that “thought” turns into a reality very soon.

And in the meantime, let’s ol’ George a cameo on the show, eh Taylor Sheridan?