Gina Lollobrigida’s ex toyboy sits alongside her son at Rome

A funeral was held for Gina Lollobrigida on Thursday as crowds gathered to pay their respects to the iconic star at Chiesa degli Artisti in Rome, Italy.

The actress, who was once known as the most beautiful woman in the world, died on Monday at the age of 95.

Emotional attendees included her ex toyboy husband Javier Rigau who sat alongside her son Milko Skofic and grandson Dimitri Skofic in the front row.

Others in attendance included her assistant-turned manager Andrea Piazzolla, Italian actress Mara Venier, and film director Giulio Base.

Gina’s former rival Sophia Loren, 88, also paid tribute with a bouquet of pink flowers sent to the church.

