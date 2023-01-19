Guardiola snaps in press conference and makes Arsenal vow

Pep Guardiola flew off the handle in a fiery post-match press conference following his Manchester City’s side rollercoaster 4-2 victory over Tottenham. Having already attacked his players and his own fans, the Spaniard then unleashed an X-rated tirade, sending a message to Arsenal and his side’s Champions League doubters.
Guardiola wasn’t happy with his players after full-time, despite scoring four second-half goals to secure a crucial win in the Premier League title race.
City produced another poor first period, trailing 2-0 at the break after a late double-blow from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.
Guardiola cited desire as a reason for his side’s recent slow starts, suggesting his players may not be as hungry as Arsenal because of their relentless success under his tenure.
And he fired back at those claiming he won’t achieve ‘success’ at City until he guides the club to their first Champions League, responding in an X-rated manner.
He told reporters: “People say we haven’t had success because we haven’t won the Champions League – bulls**t! We won a lot…
“Two back-to-back [Premier Leagues] in this country, and the way we played, the consistency, against this Liverpool… What a success.”
City have moved five points behind Arsenal at the Premier League summit and could close the gap to two if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad on Sunday.
That’s before Arsenal face Casemiro-less Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, where they can continue their ruthless vein of form to make a significant statement.
And Guardiola has suggested he isn’t happy with his player’s current ‘flowery’ approach, admitting the Gunners could ‘destroy’ them if they continue their unwanted trend of slow starts.
“We are a happy flowers team, all nice and good. I don’t want to be happy flowers. I want to beat Arsenal. If we play in that way, Arsenal will destroy us.”
City weren’t at the races all game in their EFL Cup quarter-final exit at Southampton before also starting slowly in last weekend’s 2-1 Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford.
Arsenal have placed a trademark on flying out of the gates in their surprise pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2004, blowing teams away.
And with Guardiola still to meet his former student Mikel Arteta twice, plus in the FA Cup fourth round, there are plenty of fireworks still to be lit in this unpredictable title tussle.
