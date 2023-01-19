Guardiola snaps in press conference and makes Arsenal vow

Pep Guardiola flew off the handle in a fiery post-match press conference following his Manchester City’s side rollercoaster 4-2 victory over Tottenham. Having already attacked his players and his own fans, the Spaniard then unleashed an X-rated tirade, sending a message to Arsenal and his side’s Champions League doubters.

Guardiola wasn’t happy with his players after full-time, despite scoring four second-half goals to secure a crucial win in the Premier League title race.

City produced another poor first period, trailing 2-0 at the break after a late double-blow from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

Guardiola cited desire as a reason for his side’s recent slow starts, suggesting his players may not be as hungry as Arsenal because of their relentless success under his tenure.

And he fired back at those claiming he won’t achieve ‘success’ at City until he guides the club to their first Champions League, responding in an X-rated manner.

He told reporters: “People say we haven’t had success because we haven’t won the Champions League – bulls**t! We won a lot…

Win a pair of tickets to the Premier League or Women’s Super League match of your choosing! Enter below. CLICK HERE