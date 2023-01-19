Categories
Here’s a look at the stars joining the new series of Fauda

Eli – Yaakov Zada-Daniel

Yaakov Zada-Daniel will be back again as Eli after starring in the previous seasons of Fauda with some of his biggest roles including More Than I Deserve, Dumb, Next to Her and Sirens.

Sagi – Idan Amedi

Singer and star Idan Amedi returns to his role as Sagi with Fauda marking his big break into the world of acting.

Hertzel ‘Steve’ Pinto – Doron Ben-David

Doron Ben-David is once more playing Hertzel ‘Steve’ Pinto with the star also known for Dumb, Hostages, Our Father and Manayek.

Other cast members in Fauda season four include Meirav Shirom as Dana, Rona-Lee Shimon as Nurit, Gal Friedman as Dudi, Neta Garty as Gali Kavillio and Siham Yahya as Aeesha.

Fauda season 4 is released on Netflix on January 20



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

