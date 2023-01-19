IDEAS & INNOVATIONS, LLC (I&I) DIGITAL GIFT CARD RETAIL PLATFORM

Supports All Gift Card Brands Digital e-Wallet Friendly Easy, Safe and Secure e-Gift Exchange Options

I&I launched first to market in-store retail digital gift card kiosk.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — I&I’s gift card kiosk offers the consumer a substantially broader gift card brand mix (5 times larger than current in store retailer selections) which saves store space . The kiosk is never out of stock on its gift cards (local, regional, and national gift card brands for both open and closed loop gift cards). The I&I kiosk platform also supports the exchange of a previously owned gift card which transfers the balance to another gift card or to an open loop, “anytime/ anywhere” gift card from I&I. All of these deliverables are supported by many features that include both physical and digital gift cards on demand with multiple payment options which include cash, credit, debit and e-wallet.

Digital e-Gift Cards:

I&I’s e-gift card program expands the market opportunity of its retail partners and their consumers. Prior to I&I’s gift card kiosk launch, digital cards were sold only on the internet which limited in store consumers. Now, I&I’s kiosks allow consumers the option to purchase e-gift cards in store and, if desired, to send a third party an e-gift card which could also be accompanied by a personalized greeting card and audio/video messaging.

For additional information please contact James Curtis at (469) 310-4711 or email james@ideasinnovationsusa.com.

Ideas & Innovations, LLC (I&I), is a physical/digital technology marketing company which works with its retail partners to create, develop and implement consumer kiosk programs. This gift card kiosk program enhances the consumer experience which increases purchases and impulse sales while offering unlimited future options.

