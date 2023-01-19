If Netflix Implodes, It Will Have Only Itself To Blame – Looper

There’s one more reason Netflix needs to switch over to weekly releases: they’re bleeding subscribers. A 10-episode season means holding onto a show’s viewership for 10 straight weeks, but the all-at-once model incentivizes people to pay for a month, binge, and then cancel again. And lately, they’ve had plenty of reasons to cancel.

Netflix dragged people away from the cable box with the promise of ad-free television, but those days are through. If you don’t want to be bombarded with ads for erectile dysfunction pills, that’s going to cost extra. Want to watch in 4K? Then make more money, you broke loser, because that’ll be nearly $20 a month. And if you’re a college kid using your parent’s account, it’s time to pull yourself up by your own bootstraps, kiddo. Password sharing is about to be a thing of the past (via The Verge). You’ve got to pay the troll toll to get in.

All that hassle, and for what? Ethically dubious true crime series? One more season of “Stranger Things”? Season 293 of “Big Mouth”? The first season of something that’s going to get canceled a week after release? Netflix needs to figure out what, precisely, the value proposition is for its service when people are spending money that could be used to buy groceries and other essentials. Even eggs are expensive now, and the first things people are likely to cut from their budgets are relative luxuries such as streaming services.

Sure enough, the public perception of Netflix has cratered. According to a Variety survey from 2022, the company is ranked last among major streamers in terms of perceived value, with HBO Max taking first place. (Given the chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery, the future may be equally grim for HBO Max, but that’s another story.)