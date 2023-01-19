Categories
Entertainment

If Tom Cruise Ever Gets A Theme Park, Here’s What Movies Should

If Tom Cruise Ever Gets A Theme Park, Here’s What Movies Should


Theme parks are places where some of our favorite movies come to life so we can experience them in ways that we just can’t in a movie theater. Disneyland and Walt Disney World bring all our favorite Disney characters to life, and you enter the worlds of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Fast & Furious at Universal Studios. But there is one man whose film output has gone almost entirely ignored in theme parks: Tom Cruise.

The fact that we don’t have more theme park rides based on Tom Cruise movies is sort of insane. So many of his movies would make for great attractions. In fact, there are so many that you could honestly build an entire Tom Cruise theme park. And so that’s what we’re going to do here. Here’s our breakdown of what a Tom Cruise theme park should look like.

To be clear, we’re not going to build an entire theme park here. Instead, we’ll focus on those key, E-ticket attractions that the park will need, along with a few of the ancillary necessities, like shows and places to eat. 

Tom Cruise in 2017's The Mummy

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Tom Cruise’s Fantasyland

As with any good theme park, we’re going to break it down into a few different lands. In this case, we’re going to use film genres as the primary criteria for what belongs in each land. To start, we have rides based on Cruise’s most fantastical movies.

Tom Cruise in Legend.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/20th Century Fox)

Legend – Journey Into Darkness

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.