Inside the car collection of Dragons’ Den investor Steven

Steven Bartlett is just 30 years old, making him the youngest ever Dragon in the Den’s history, after he took over from Tej Lalvani who left the BBC programme in 2021. The entrepreneur began watching Dragons Den at 12 years old, saying it was his “first window into the real world of business and investing”.

The founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain is now one of the most successful investors in the UK, amassing a net worth of around £68million.

Bartlett, who also hosts the wildly popular Diary of a CEO podcast, said his dream car was a Range Rover Sport, which he bought when he was in his early days of business.

Although he had high expectations from the car he had desired, he experience little joy from it, eventually trading it in.

In a YouTube video from 2017, Steven showed his audience how someone had tried to break into his Range Rover.

