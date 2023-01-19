Jackie Stewart heartbreak as he says wife is ‘lost in many ways’

Jackie, 83, has talked candidly about his wife Lady Helen’s dementia diagnosis. He has set up a charity, Race Against Dementia and is determined to increase funds and awareness of the condition. On Thursday, he sadly described his wife as being “lost in many ways” as he appeared on BBC Breakfast to highlight the serious nature of the progressive condition.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt welcomed Jackie as well as Alzheimer’s sufferer Tommy, who gave a heartbreaking account of his experience.

As Tommy explained how he remembers things from years ago in his life but forgets short-term details, Charlie asked Jackie if he experiences the same thing with Helen.

“Jackie, I hope you could hear Tommy talking – number one, he’s a big fan of yours,” Charlie commented.

“But as Tommy explained so well, he can remember your victories all those years ago but he cannot remember the journey here.”

READ MORE: Ken Bruce’s ‘days were numbered’ claims Vanessa Feltz