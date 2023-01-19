Kim Kardashian turns herself into ‘British chav’ after losing bet

Kim Kardashian , 42, has become the latest public figure to take part in the viral TikTok trend, using makeup to turn herself into a “chav”. The socialite went all in for the trend and, in a rare turn of events, even left the comments section open to her followers.

Yesterday, Kim shocked her fans as she posted to TikTok doing a vastly different makeup tutorial.

The clip featured the socialite putting on thickly laid eyebrows, dark foundation and even darker contour to the tune of Millie B’s song M to the B.

Donning a pair of thick false eyelashes and a bright nude lip, Kim pulled her hair into a messy bun and lipsynced the final sentences of the song.

Barely 24 hours later the clip had officially gone viral, with over 19 million views and almost three million likes.

