Manchester United block Anthony Elanga from joining Everton on

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…

DAILY STAR

West Ham have decided to approach Rafael Benitez to become their next manager if they decide to sack David Moyes.

Manchester United blocked Everton’s bid to sign Anthony Elanga on loan because of their concerns over the climate at Goodison Park.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle have a nine-man transfer shortlist for January, which includes Everton winger Anthony Gordon and three Chelsea players – Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea are continuing their search for a central midfielder after receiving no encouragement from Tottenham that summer signing Yves Bissouma might be available for transfer this month.

County cricket chiefs fear an exodus of English players because of the sheer volume of T20 leagues around the world and with the additional lure of Major League Cricket, which will get underway in the United States in July.

THE SUN

Leicester City are furious after drones bearing cameras were flown over one of their secret training sessions ahead of the clash with Brighton, with security confronting a man who was controlling them from just outside the perimeter of the training complex.

Newcastle are considering a £35m move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles with injury in recent seasons.

Aston Villa and Everton are battling it out over the signature of striker Moussa Dembele, who has found himself out of favour at French club Lyon.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has agreed a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer according to reports in Spain.

Nottingham Forest are looking to add Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to their squad according to reports in Croatia.

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, now playing for Marseille, has been banned for seven matches over a horrific kung-fu style challenge which saw opponent Moussa N’Diaye stretchered off and taken to hospital.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has decided to keep oft-injured midfielder Arthur Melo at the club until the end of the season and he will be available in the next few weeks.

Chelsea have been told to back off pursuing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this month after a “cheeky” initial offer was turned down.

THE TIMES

Jesse Lingard has revealed he turned to alcohol to take away the pain towards the end of his Manchester United career.

The RFU has made one of the most significant changes to rugby in its history, demanding that all amateur players tackle below the waist from this summer onwards to try and mitigate concussions and brain injuries.

DAILY MIRROR

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes says Dele Alli simply is not doing enough to deserve a place in his first team after recent reports emerged they were considering sending him back to Everton.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are showing interest in Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, whose contract expires in the summer, but they will face competition from Leicester City and two Bundesliga clubs – Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Mexican Football Federation has been ordered to forfeit a pair of friendly matches and three U23 games which Alejandro Zendejas played in – US-born Zendejas was never granted a transfer to represent the country and has now been selected by his home nation for upcoming friendlies.

Former Arsenal and Netherlands winger Marc Overmars suffered irreparable damage to his heart last month when he suffered what was initially reported to be a mild stroke.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to escape any punishment for his confrontation with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the North London Derby on Sunday.

DAILY RECORD

Morgan Whittaker is desperate to join Rangers and the Ibrox club is expected to make a third offer for the Swansea forward.

Celtic are open to both Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic staying at the club in the long-term despite continuing transfer rumours.

Leicester City have reportedly lodged a £10m bid for Stoke City defender Harry Souttar.

Dundee United and Aberdeen are keen on Luton Town goalkeeper Matt Macey, who previously had a spell in Scotland with Hibernian.