Marubeni Corporation – Feasibility Study for the Implementation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, ‘ Marubeni ‘) conducted a detailed study (hereinafter, the ‘Study’) from November 2022 to January 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam , on the feasibility of developing services utilizing the metaverse space in a smart city.

The Study was conducted by Marubeni , together with Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and PwC Advisory LLC , as part of a study (hereinafter, ‘FS’) on the feasibility of participating in a smart city joint development and operation project in Vietnam with a potential local partner company, as well as on the implementation of smart solutions and the use of the metaverse. This FS project had been selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan as one of the ‘FY2022 Feasibility Study Program on Overseas Deployment of High-Quality Infrastructure (Study to Promote Overseas Deployment of Infrastructure by Japan ).’

The purpose of this Study was to investigate the feasibility of implementing various services in the metaverse space and local needs. Targeting residents of the Ho Chi Minh metropolitan area in Vietnam , we conducted experience sessions on-site in December 2022 . We investigated the feasibility of providing services by having consumers, who could be actual smart city residents, participate as avatars in the metaverse space, experiencing activities in several themed services, such as education and community, and analyzing their behavioral patterns and opinions.

As a result of this Study, we were able to confirm that the provision of various services utilizing the metaverse space has the potential to add value to smart cities and that there are issues to be addressed for implementation. Based on the results of this Study, Marubeni will continue to study for the actual implementation of services utilizing the metaverse in smart city development projects.

Marubeni is working on smart city development in ASEAN as one of the growth themes in next-generation business development. It is expected that the needs for next-generation city development (smart city) will increase due to the evolution of digital technology and the acceleration of digital and online activities after the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the introduction of smart solutions, we will promote the development of smart cities that will advance the functionality of the city and solve local issues by providing metaverse-related services in virtual space.

Company name: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Head Office:1-1-1, Ichigaya-Kagacho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Founded: 1876

Representative: Yoshinari Kitajima , President

Main business: As one of the world’s largest-class integrated printing companies, this company provides diverse products and services in a wide range of fields, including publication printing, commercial printing, smart cards, corporate marketing support, packaging, decorative printed materials, industrial materials, and electronic components.

Website: https://www.global.dnp/

Company name: PwC Advisory LLC

Head Office: Otemachi Park Building , 1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: 1999 (Reorganized in 2016)

Representative: Akane Yoshida , CEO