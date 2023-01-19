MOT failures can be prevented by carrying out regular checks

Engine

Number of Google Searches (June 2018-May 2022): 567,030

Worryingly, coming out as the most common car fault are engine-related problems, which is somewhat unsurprising, given that a car’s engine has so many parts that help it run optimally. Most commonly, the engine is affected by damaged spark plugs, inadequate lubrication and a failing oil pump, the majority of which are relatively cheap repairs.

Brakes

Number of Google Searches (June 2018-May 2022): 144,790

Brake repairs are widely known as a relatively common cause for car repairs, taking the number two spot here for common car faults. Within a car’s braking system, several elements need to be in excellent working order, from the brake discs and pads to the callipers and cylinders. Even a lack of brake fluid can be cause for concern. However, for the most part, regular checks and maintenance can often prevent serious problems with the brake system and save a new driver plenty of money.

