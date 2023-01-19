We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly is Available on Amazon Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly is Available Barnes and Noble Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on both Amazon and Barnes & Nobles

Movie Entertainment From a Children’s Book Series, Five Mile Charlie by Kimberly Adams, Captivates Audiences

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — “Tell us a story” “Yeah, tell us a story!” “The one about the farm”

“Which one about the farm?”

“Charlie!”

“Ah, you want to hear the story of Five Mile Charlie. All right then, settle in.”

The fun and adventurous books read to your children are now stitched together to make an extraordinary way of telling Charlie’s story — more details, more fun, and more excitement!

There’s always a better way of entertaining, inspiring and teaching kids that while wishes don’t always come out exactly as hoped, adoration for how it did is possible. Five Mile Charlie made into a movie will certainly bring joy and lessons to kids in a visual experience.

Five Mile Charlie is already an amazing book that stimulates imagination. With a movie adaptation, kids get to see those creative visions come to life. Kimberly Adams‘ long journey in transforming her book into a movie takes storytelling to a whole new level.

Five Mile Charlie, set as an animated adventure, brings entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The vivid visuals turned into a movie will wow children and adults alike. Imagine your child’s favorite book characters come to life, bringing loads of excitement. Not all childhood stories remain animated for good — a live-action movie might come to rendition in the future. Both adaptations will allow the story to be a full-blown immersion of Charlie’s quest.

The existing screenplay is mesmerizing and captivating. May it be a book, animated movie or live action, there’s definitely more than just one way of telling Charlie’s adventures and each of them carry out a different experience. Afterall, Charlie is a blessing beyond the wish. It’s all set – just the final ingredient is needed to make it happen. A screenplay, treatment, logline, and synopsis are available to grant Charlie’s stories as the vision of a lifetime.

The books received positive responses from renowned book reviews like Hollywood Book Review, Pacific Book Review, Literary Titan, US Review of Books, BookView Review, and The Prairies Book Review. There is a reason why book lovers say yes to it. Five Mile Charlie is a terrific book series, and even greater as a movie.

Kimberly Adams’ Five Mile Charlie will bring great pride in the industries of film, media, and literature when turned into either an animation or a live action movie. If the books bagged praises from several book reviewers, a Five Mile Charlie movie has a high likelihood of getting an academy award as well! It’s not one to miss and surely not one to ignore.

A production team who can develop Five Mile Charlie into a motion picture is the one we seek. Be the one who can make the dream come true for worldwide Five Mile Charlie fans.

