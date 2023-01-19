Nico Parker ‘cried’ over The Last of Us death scene

Episode one of The Last of Us has already become one of HBO’s biggest hits of the new year and the post-apocalyptic series has already won over fans and newcomers to the PlayStation franchise alike. After a devastating opening following Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), the cast have opened up about their experience with one of 2023’s most highly anticipated TV releases.
Parker revealed she shed tears over The Last of Us’s traumatic opening well before she was cast in HBO’s small-screen adaptation.
Co-created by the game’s director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl mastermind Craig Mazin, the live-action drama has already recreated several moments from the game beat-by-beat.
The premiere featured a near-perfect interpretation of the game’s opening, which concludes with the shocking death of Joel’s daughter at the start of the apocalypse.
Guest star Parker revealed she still wasn’t totally prepared for what was coming despite experiencing the game well before its adaptation to TV.
“I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted. “It’s an iconic moment.”
In both the game and the series, Joel and Sarah run into an armed military officer who is ordered to kill them both to stop the spread of a fungal virus.
Joel is able to escape with just a minor wound, but his daughter tragically takes a bullet to the stomach and dies in his arms.
Parker revealed she was feeling the pressure to deliver the scene properly as her moments with Joel have a huge impact on his journey throughout the rest of the series.
“I mentioned one time something about watching it and he said, ‘Don’t watch it. It’s going to freak you out’.
“‘Don’t do it.’ And I was just like, ‘I take his word as the gospel.’ So I was like, ‘Okay! Not going to watch!’”
It’s currently unknown if Parker will be seen elsewhere in the series, as Sarah is almost completely absent in the games from that point onwards.
However, HBO’s adaptation is expected to take some major departures from the source material, so there could be a chance for another appearance in flashbacks.
