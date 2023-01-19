Nico Parker ‘cried’ over The Last of Us death scene

Episode one of The Last of Us has already become one of HBO ’s biggest hits of the new year and the post-apocalyptic series has already won over fans and newcomers to the PlayStation franchise alike. After a devastating opening following Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), the cast have opened up about their experience with one of 2023’s most highly anticipated TV releases.

Parker revealed she shed tears over The Last of Us’s traumatic opening well before she was cast in HBO’s small-screen adaptation.

Co-created by the game’s director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl mastermind Craig Mazin, the live-action drama has already recreated several moments from the game beat-by-beat.

The premiere featured a near-perfect interpretation of the game’s opening, which concludes with the shocking death of Joel’s daughter at the start of the apocalypse.

Guest star Parker revealed she still wasn’t totally prepared for what was coming despite experiencing the game well before its adaptation to TV.

READ MORE: Ken Bruce’s ‘days were numbered’ claims Vanessa Feltz