Novak Djokovic cuts agitated figure in on-court interview

He did pay his respect to Coaucaud for pushing him to a fourth set in a touchy class from the former world No 1. “Enzo deserves credit for the fight,” he added. “He played some really great tennis, especially in the second set.

“Deservedly pushed the match into four sets. We both had some medical timeouts and struggled a little bit, but I managed to respond well in the third and especially in the fourth.”

Djokovic then seemed almost shocked and taken aback when a fan shouted out “love you Novak”. “Love you too, thank you,” Djokovic replied with a smile.

But Djokovic still appeared as though he wanted to wrap things up quickly to get off the court. He gave a quick wave to the crowd before making his way to the tunnel, although he did still stop to sign some merchandise for some of his fans.