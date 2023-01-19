Pep Guardiola walks out on interview after scathing rant at City

Pep Guardiola dramatically walked out of his post-match interview with Sky Sports after tearing into his Manchester City stars despite their remarkable Premier League comeback against Tottenham. The City boss scathed about his side after their 4-2 win over Spurs, claiming he does not ‘recognise’ his players.

City were 2-0 down at half-time and on the brink of three-straight defeats in all competitions. In the last two weeks, they have been dumped out of the EFL Cup by Southampton and were beaten by rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

But the reigning Premier League champions fought back in the second half, inspired by Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian created goals for Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland before netting a brace of his own.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: [express.co.uk/sport/football](/sport/football “‌”)

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & [Express.co.uk](http://Express.co.uk “‌”) Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and [Express.co.uk](http://Express.co.uk “‌”).