Piers Morgan blasts ‘fork-tongued’ Harry and Meghan amid ratings

The Duke of Sussex recalled the incident in his memoir Spare, when the couple had just returned to the UK from their 10-day honeymoon in the Mediterranean, and would be making one of their “first public appearances as newlyweds” at the ceremony.

However, according to Prince Harry, who confirmed that “everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat” during the Trooping of the Colour, the festive mood allegedly changed after Meghan made a joke about the event to Kate, after she’d asked Meghan what she’d thought of the celebration.

“But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful,” Harry wrote. “And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

In photos from the event, the royal family appeared in high spirits, as Meghan could be seen smiling on the balcony, as she stood between her husband and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.