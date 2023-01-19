Popular vitamins and supplements could contain ‘carcinogen’

EFSA’s expert panel on food additives and flavourings found it could not rule out concerns about the genotoxicity of the nanoparticles, which accumulate in the body over time, meaning it could “no longer be considered safe as a food additive”.

Apart from vitamins and supplements, titanium dioxide was also previously used in some candies, pastries, cheeses, gum, sunscreens and toothpaste.

What does the research say?

A 2011 study, published in the journal Radiology and Oncology, concluded that titanium dioxide nanoparticles should be used with “great care”, as research can’t prove they are safe.

The research explained that studies on dermal exposure, which is substantial in humans through the use of sunscreens, showed “negligible” penetration.