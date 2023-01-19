Prince Harry’s book breaks ‘simply phenomenal’ book selling





Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ has sold over 120,000 copies in Australia only one week after it was released. The memoir has continued to break book-selling records after it became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time after it sold 1.4 million copies in just one day.

BookScan, a data provider for the book publishing industry, has recently revealed that ‘Spare’ by Prince Harry has sold 64,150 print copies plus 55,850 audio and ebook copies in Australia since the highly anticipated memoir was released on January 10. It now holds Australia’s record for the fastest-selling memoir in the country since records first began in 2002. The royal has taken the top spot from Darren Lockyer, who is an Australian television commentator and former rugby player who previously sold 18,866 copies when his autobiography was released in 2011.

Julie Burland, the CEO of Penguin Random House Austalia, has said the results of the book sales in the opening week have been “simply phenomenal”. She said: ”Opening week print sales confirm Spare as the number one non-fiction book we have ever published. “There has been strong demand across print, audio and eBook meaning sales for the first week across all formats was an incredible 120,000 copies. “Reader feedback has been very positive and strong word-of-mouth means sales are continuing well beyond the initial release.” READ MORE: Harry and Meghan’s popularity in US takes hit

Bookshops have also been shocked at customer demand for the royal memoir, and Kate Mayor, the Buying Manager for Dymocks, has said sales exceeded their expectations. She said: “It’s especially welcome to have such a huge release in January, which has been a nice kick-starter to the bookselling year.” The news comes as the controversial memoir faces criticism from the Iranian Goverment after the royal revealed how many people he killed while seving in the British Army in Afghanistan. The Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on social media a response to the condemnation they have been facing after it was revealed the country executed a British-Iranian citizen, Alireza Akbari. The Iranian officials wrote: “The British regime, whose Royal Family member, sees the killing of 25 innocent people as removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to this war crime, are in no position to preach others on human rights.” DON’T MISS:

In Australia, some critics of Prince Harry’s book have expressed disbelief that the royal’s editors allowed him to speak about the sensitive information in such a manner. Australian media writer Sophie Elsworth recently said Prince Harry was “stupid” and “foolish” to talk about how many people he killed in his memoir. She said: “I thought it was disgraceful what he did and I think he’s just opening himself up for trouble down the track. “I cannot believe the editors of this book allowed this content to be published.”

