Rabbi Josh Franklin: Artificial intelligence will force rabbis to

Jewish Center of the Hampton senior Rabbi Josh Franklin reflected on the implications that ChatGPT and artificial intelligence technology could have for religious figures Thursday on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

RABBI JOSH FRANKLIN: ChatGPT the new thing right now. What are the implications for it for Judaism, for rabbis, for synagogues, and for how we create content and spirituality? So I gave it a little experiment and thought, “Let’s type in some cues and see what we can come up with.”

What it did that did scare me is it was able to synthesize two separate ideas. So to say, here’s what the Torah portion is. And I told it to write a sermon about vulnerability and what the relationship between the sermon and vulnerability is. And it was able to synthesize those two ideas and come up with something that’s not just cogent, but actually pretty strong and articulate.

It can’t love it, can’t show compassion, it can’t connect with the community. What we’re really doing is we’re forming relationships. I don’t think ChatGPT or any kind of artificial intelligence will replace us, but it will push us. It’ll force us to evolve in what we do and what we do best.