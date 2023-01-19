Categories
Ronaldo sparks boos after withdrawing from All-Star XI vs PSG

A smattering of boos could be heard at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday when Cristiano Ronaldo was withdrawn after 60 minutes. The Portuguese was making his first appearance in Saudi Arabia since leaving Manchester United and thousands flocked to see him in action, although some were left disappointed that his showing was cut short. 

