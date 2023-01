“Having originated from Burma, pigeon blood rubies are of the highest quality.

“There are three on each of Sophie’s earrings, surrounded by clusters of white round brilliant cut diamonds that total four carats.

“As the Countess of Wessex, it’s always a sentimental choice when Sophie wears ruby jewellery, as red is the primary colour of the county of Wessex’s flag.

“I’d estimate this particular pair of earrings to be worth $300,000 (£250,000).”