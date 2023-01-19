Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 15 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open by producing a stunning comeback to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 at Melbourne Park on Friday night.

Sinner, ranked No 16, will face the winner of the match between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, and Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next.

The 21-year-old Italian won against Kyle Edmund (6-4, 6-0, 6-2) and Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) ahead of his victory.

In the previous rounds, Fucsovics, ranked No 78, beat Argentinian Federico Coria (4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2) and edged out South African Lloyd Harris (6-2, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4).

Melbourne (Grand Slam), other third-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):