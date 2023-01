German Laura Siegemund moved into the third round of the Australian Open by winning against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, the No 27 seed, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Thursday night.

Siegemund, ranked No 158, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Leylah Fernandez and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, next.

In the previous round, the 34-year-old German beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti (2-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Begu, ranked No 30, defeated American lucky loser Elizabeth Mandlik (3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2) in the previous round.

Melbourne (Grand Slam), other second-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):