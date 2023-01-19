Watch Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith live stream and UK TV

Eubank Jr has not fought since stopping Liam Williams in Cardiff last February.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith step into the ring together at Manchester Arena this weekend.

He was due for a showdown with Conor Benn in October, but Benn failed a voluntary drugs test in the build-up to the bout, which was subsequently prohibited.

Smith last fought Hassan Mwakinyo in Liverpool last September. He also dispatched Jessie Vargas at Madison Square Garden on the undercard for Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano in April 2022.

The men are not fighting for titles, but there’s a sense that their career ambitions…