‘World’s most pampered toddler’ uses £1,000 solid gold dummy





A toddler has been dubbed the most pampered child in the world after his mum forked out £1,000 on a solid gold dummy and fired his nanny for giving him tap water. Kasey Akram, 32, says she loves to spoil her one-year-old son, Jareem. Despite being on benefits, Kasey has managed to spend thousands on her child and claims she “can’t stop” spoiling the tot. Kasey has forked out on a £750 Versace chain and a £925 diamond-encrusted bracelet for the child.

Kasey, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said: “As soon as I had my little boy, my obsession changed from how I looked to focus on my son. He’s the loveliest little boy in the world and I’ve fallen out with friends over how much I’ve spent on him. I buy my clothes from Vinted so I can buy him what he wants. “I’ll be wearing charity shop clothes while he’s wearing a £50 t-shirt and if I had the choice I would walk around naked so he could wear what he wants. Whatever he likes, he gets and if I can’t afford it I ring his dad and get the money. I’m not working at the moment, I do all this on benefits and the help of my ex-partner.” After getting pregnant with Jareem in 2020, Kasey quickly realised she had a habit of spoiling the youngster. He now has an elaborate routine which sees Kasey wake up at 6am every day to make Jareem breakfast in bed.

She then gives him a bath using milk and honey, followed by baby oil and a baby massage while he watches Peppa Pig on the TV in his bedroom – which she moved in there from the living room. But the pampering doesn’t end there as she also takes him to get his hair cut once a fortnight and insists it is cut by the manager of the barbershop. He also gets a mini pedicure at the local salon. Kasey insists she puts Jareem’s needs ahead of her own, with her spending £300 on a tractor bed for his son while she slept on a mattress on the floor after her bed broke. As well as feeding him an all-organic diet, she refuses to let him drink tap water and ensures he is only drinking bottled water. READ MORE: Samsung drops major Galaxy S23 hints ahead of official release date

Kasey said: “He still wakes up five times a night and apparently I’m too soft with him but if you had a child in the middle of the pandemic you would be the same. He’s never drunk tap water in his life and I sacked my nanny because she gave him tap water. “He’s never seen a slice of white bread in his life and what I eat he eats – he likes olives, he likes grilled peppers, everyone says he has such a refined pallet. “He has breakfast in bed every morning. I always ask him if he gets a girlfriend when he’s older and she doesn’t like me if he’ll kick her out and he says yes – when he finally gets married his wife is going to hate me. “His dad always says that when he turns 18 he’ll get a girlfriend and move out but I say no, we’ll have bunk beds when he’s too old to share a bed with me. DON’T MISS:

William takes back control on trip close to heart after Harry’s book [INSIGHT]

EU chief Metsola scrambles to save face as police arrest one more [COMMENT]

Mike and Zara Tindall mimic Harry and Meghan with same sweet nickname [PICTURES]

“What Jareem wants Jareem gets – the last pair of shoes I bought myself were ninety pence Primark flip-flops and on the same day I bought him Gucci trainers. “He likes flashing trainers but I’d never let him walk around in cheap tacky horrible trainers – if I wear Vans he wears Vans. I spent £1,000 on a solid gold dummy and he chucked it in the middle of town and lost it, I cried for three days. “I’ve had his palm read four times in the last year which cost me £50 a time because he couldn’t speak and I wanted to know what he was into and what his favourite colour was. “If I want to spend the money on my son that’s my choice, I don’t care if I walk around in Primark shoes as long as my prince has the best.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



