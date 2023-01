With romance on the cards for Carter, fans can also look forward to him and Rip getting closer.

As Cole Hauser revealed: “Finn Little and I, we have some good stuff this year.

“I’m becoming more of, I guess, a father figure to him, although he’s growing up fast.

“And so there’s that relationship, which has been very cool to see blossom,” he added to Entertainment Weekly.

Yellowstone season 5 will return to the Paramount Network in the USA and Paramount+ in the UK in the summer.