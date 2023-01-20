11 Child Stars Whose Parents Pushed Them Into Fame Or Took

Becoming famous at a very young age is usually overwhelming for celebrities, and for many child stars, their career in entertainment was chosen for them by their parents. Because of their youth, they can easily get taken advantage of. Many former child stars have shared how their parents overworked them or took advantage of their fame and money. These are some celebrities who have opened up:
Warning: This post contains mentions of eating disorders and abuse.
This post is originally appeared on Buzzfeed