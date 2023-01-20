7 Different Types of Artificial Intelligence Explained

Research in Artificial Intelligence has seen dramatic growth over the last few years, and the trajectory is only aiming higher for this industry. Interest has grown in data-driven AI and machine learning development, all due to better computer technology. With applications in almost every industry, the use of different types of AI computer algorithms is only on the rise. Research shows that in 2020 the AI market was at $51.08 billion and is estimated to go up to $641.30 billion at a CAGR of 36.1% by 2028.

AI is already implemented in applications used daily by people, be it health, law, transport, finance, or any other. Even virtual voice assistants like Siri and Alexa are a product of AI. Deemed one of humans’ most complex yet creative inventions, AI can be understood better when broken down into various categories.

Different types of AI can be classified in two ways based on functionality and technology. Varieties of AI that differ based on technology include Artificial General Intelligence, Artificial Narrow Intelligence, and Artificial Superintelligence. On the other hand, kinds of AI based on functionality are reactive machines, theory of mind, limited memory machines, and self-aware.

Reactive Machines

Reactive Machines are some of the oldest types of Artificial intelligence systems and can copy how the human mind reacts to varied stimuli. They have a low capability as they don’t come with memory-based functionality, meaning they can’t use formerly acquired experiences to take necessary actions in the present. They can only create outcomes for a limited set of inputs since they don’t ‘learn’ and cannot use memory to enhance their processes.

Limited Memory

These machines don’t just perform the required tasks but also learn from previous incidents to make determinations in the present. They are made up of supervised AI systems that gain knowledge from experimental data and real-life events. Limited Memory AI Systems use a lot of training data stored in the memory, which helps them analyze and create a reference model for solving problems in the future. Different types of AI applications today use Limited Memory AI, such as autonomous vehicles, virtual assistants, and chatbots.

Theory of Mind

This AI is currently being worked on and isn’t fully developed. Such an AI can better understand the people it communicates with by determining their feelings, necessities, beliefs, and thoughts. Even though artificial emotional Intelligence has been of immense interest to researchers, achieving the level of AI that Theory of mind requires is a while away.

Self-aware

This level of AI development is presently only hypothetical. Self-aware AI will have grown to understand the human brain so well that it has acquired self-awareness. Even though attaining this is many years away, it is still the ultimate goal of AI research. Such self-aware AI can potentially boost our advancement as a civilization but can also be the threat people have been skeptical of.

Artificial Narrow Intelligence

ANI systems can only execute one specific task autonomously with human-like abilities. They can’t accomplish anything more than what they’ve been programmed for and thus come with very few competencies. Artificial Narrow Intelligence can also be classified as ‘Weak AI’ due to its limited and predefined set of functions. Currently, everything from core advancements to complex algorithms comes under ANI.

Artificial General Intelligence

AGI will take Artificial Intelligence toward the next step and is currently being worked on by researchers. Artificial General Intelligence will allow AI agents to learn, comprehend, sense, and operate just as humans do. Such systems will create several competencies and make connections and inferences autonomously. This will massively cut down on training time, making AI systems capable enough to imitate the multi-functional abilities of humans.

Artificial Superintelligence

Reaching Artificial Superintelligence will be the apex of AI research, devising the most competent form of intellect. ASI will not just be able to imitate humans’ multifaceted intelligence but also do everything exceedingly better than them. Owing to their incredible memory, lightning-speed data analysis, and decision-making abilities, the development of these technologies has the power to impact our lives massively.

AI has made it possible to create things one could only imagine up until a few years back. Even with the current rate of AI development, we are still at a fundamental stage and have a long way to go. Technology using different types of AI has become an inseparable part of our everyday lives, and its advancement will allow us to witness its future with newer technological developments.